Shabana’s winning run checked

People Team @PeopleSports11

Shabana’s winning run in the National Super League came to halt after they were forced to a barren draw by Migori Youth FC at Gusii Stadium yesterday.

Shabana came to the match with a 100 per cent winning record and hopes of making it four straight victories were dashed as Migori frustrated them.

Each team got a penalty in the second half but none capitalised on the opportunity to win the match.

“We expected to get a win but our opponents came strong. It’s two points lost but a point gained. We played well but failed to convert our numerous chances,” said Shabana head coach Gilbert Selebwa.

Elsewhere, St Joseph’s Youth and Kisumu Allstars played to a barren draw in Kisumu. It was the second draw for St Joseph’s in three matches with none of the teams showing intent in yesterday’s match.

Allstars dominated the first half and pinned the visitors in their area in search of an opener in the first 30 minutes of the game and they could have found the target had they utilised all their chances.

“We still have a number of challenges with our finishing. We need to sharpen our attack to minimise this wastage,” said Allstars coach Francis Oduor.

In Eldoret, visitors Kangemi AllStars failed to show up against hosts and third-placed Eldoret Youth, handing them a walkover.

In Nairobi, visiting Coast Stima forced FC Talanta in to a 1-1 draw at Camp Toyoyo grounds with the former playing a high-pressing game as they tossed the ball swift and short led by midfield pair Jacob Kimani and Davis Shikala.

Their wing play was a threat for Talanta wing-backs John Katumanga and Eric Lusala who offered nothing going forward.

Against the run of play, Lusala played in Emmanuel Mogaka who delivered a deep cross for Rodgers Omondi to score for Talanta inside 13 minutes but Stima pushed forward and got the leveller courtesy of Abbas Muhiddin in the 26th minute.

Meanwhile, a derby between Administration Police and Kenya Police ended 2-2 in the early kick off at the same venue. Reports by Gibo Zachary, Viden Ochieng and Barry Silah