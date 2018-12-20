Snow freezes field to claim Thika Safari Tour series

Sandra Wekesa @PeopleSport11

Muthaiga Golf Club’s Greg Snow maintained his excellent form at the Thika Greens leg of the Safari Tour Golf series to post a final round score of 2-under par 70, to win the tournament with a total of 5-under par 283.

Snow played a decent first nine, sinking a birdie at the Par-5 second to make good for the dropped shot at the Par-4 seventh. On the back nine, he found birdies on the Par-4 10th, Par-5 13th and Par-4 15th; only dropping a shot at the Par-4 12th.

Greg extended his overall lead on the Road to the 2019 Kenya Open ranking; having picked up maximum points over the last three Safari Tour events. For his efforts, Long-hitting Dismas Indiza returned an equal-impressive score of 2-under par 70 for a tournament total of 1-under par 287 to finish second overall.

He started his final round with consecutive birdies at the Par-4 first and Par-5 second; only dropping one shot on the first nine at the Par-5 fourth. On the back nine, he found birdies at the Par-4 12th and Par-5 18th with his only dropped shot here coming at the par-4 16th. Indiza took home KES 100,000.

Meanwhile, the Professional Golfers of Kenya captian, CJ Wangai, returned an excellent final round score of 3-under par 69 (the best for the round) for a tournament total of Level-par 288; tied for third place, overall, alongside Njuguna Ngugi and Simon Ngige. For clunching third place at the tournament, Wangai, Ngugi and Ngige all took home Sh55,625.

“I think we stand a better chance of having a Kenyan winning the 2019 Kenya Open as a result of the experience that we have all gotten through the Safari Tour. The Tour is keeping us busy – like never before, making the Pros go back to the range to work hard on our form; we therefore stand a better chance of challenging the top players from around the world who come to Kenya for the Kenya Open.”

Action resumes next year with two Safari Tour events planned to take place, before the Kenya Open, at Muthaiga Golf Club and at the Karen Country Club. Meanwhile national Under-16 champion Timothy Mwabu easily swept aside Owen Ochieng.