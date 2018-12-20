Twelve schools land in SOYA shortlist for boys’ team-of-the-year list

Sandra Wekesa @PeopleSports11

As the 15th edition of the annual Safaricom Sports Personality of the Year Awards (SOYA) moves outside Nairobi for the very first time, a total of 12 schools have made the cut in the boys’ school team of the year category.

The schools have been selected for their commendable performance in various disciplines during the Kenya Secondary School Games held in Term One and Term Two this year. Making the list are Laiser Hill, Upper Hill, Kakamega School, Olbolsat, Sigalame, St Antony Boys, Malava, Kakenyeloi, St Luke’s Kimilili, Musingu, Kanyawanga and Menengai.

The 12 schools fielded various teams both at the national and at the East Africa level and aided Kenya in retaining the overall title at the regional competition.

Laiser Hill were crowned the basketball champions at the national Term One games held in Kangaru School, Embu, beating newbies Sigalame who went on to finish seventh at the regional games. The school’s rugby sevens team reclaimed the title at the national games held at Eldoret’s Hill School before clinching the EA title in Rwanda.

On their part Upper Hill won their maiden titles at both the national and East Africa games in rugby 15s. They beat Menengai in sudden death at the national competitions.

They also fielded a hockey side and football under-16 team at the national games. Football powerhouse Kakamega won their 13th national title at the national level and went on to finish third in Rwanda while their rugby 15’s team picked bronze and silver at the two events respectively.

Kakamega beat Olbolsat at the football under-19 national finals, the latter making their debut at this stage and booking a ticket to the EA games in their first attempt.

Another newbie, Kapkenyeloi, make the cut having qualified for the national games for the first time and reached the finals where they lost to Malava in Volleyball. The latter picked bronze at the EA competitions.

Meanwhile, Kimilili beat Kanyawanga in handball national finals to reclaim the title they had lost the previous year. Their hopes for a double were, however, crushed as they finished fifth at the EA games. Additionally, St Antony’s make the list as the national and EA hockey reigning champions. Musingu also made the list courtesy of their exploits in hockey.