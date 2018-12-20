NOC-K building plans stand on shaky ground as talks persist

Lynette Matheka @PeopleSport11

A decision is yet to be reached on the fate of the National Olympic Committee of Kenya’s (NOCK) intended headquarters building whose construction has since stalled.

According to acting secretary Francis Mutuku, discussions on how to handle the delicate issue of the building located at Nairobi’s Upper Hill area are at an advanced stage but the conclusion is not expected until January.

“The debt has increased tremendously but we have a solution which is to be revealed in January. The intention is to have every party involved satisfied that they have been paid or have negotiated their terms of payment,” said Mutuku.

This as a strong rumour has it that the building which sits on prime land could be sold.

The property was facing the auctioneer’s hammer but according to Mutuku, a lot of efforts have been made to getting a workable solution.

Negotiations are said to be at a final but critical stage to offer a win-win solution for NOC-K and all parties owed hundreds of millions in the last two years

Meanwhile, NOC-K president Paul Tergat had promised that a detailed forensic audit would be done and a report on NOC-K affairs for the preceding years, before the current regime took over, released before the end of the year.

However, as revealed during the committee’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) yesterday, NOC-K has since postponed the release of the audit report until all federations have gone through it and made recommendations on what area they feel the forensic audit has to emphasise on.

“A few issues came up when the report was tabled and the General Assembly requested for more time to scrutinise it at the federation level and engage different experts on how to interpret the accounts. Four or five specific areas will then be picked and audited,” added Mutuku who says the federations have been given 14 days for the same.