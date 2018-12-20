I was never cruel but I accept divorce ruling, says Kibor ex-wife

Winstone Chiseremi @Wchiseremi

“I have never pinched my husband nor subjected him to cruelty, contempt, neglect or torture during our marriage that was conducted under Nandi customary law 43 years ago,” Naomi Jeptoo, whose marriage to Rift Valley farmer Jackson Kibor was dissolved by a court on Tuesday, has said.

In an interview with People Daily at her home in Kebenes village, Uasin Gishu county, Jeptoo (pictured) termed as lies claims that she denied him conjugal rights that led to the divorce.

The mother of eight said she has accepted the ruling adding: “I will accept the court ruling regarding dissolution of our marriage as there is nothing I can do,” she said.

Eldoret principal magistrate Naomi Wairimu granted Kibor, 86, his wish to divorce Jeptoo, his third wife.

The divorce ruling comes in the wake of another judgment last year where Kibor divorced his second wife, Josephine Jepkoech, citing cruelty.