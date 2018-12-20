Beijing tightens grip on Kenyan economy

Musa Radoli @PeopleDailyKe

The Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) data indicate China tightened its grip on Kenya’s economy by extending about Sh165 billion in loans last year.

This saw the Asian country stretch its lead as the country’s largest lender with its debt stock increasing by 52.8 per cent to Sh478.6 billion in 2017 from Sh313.1 billion in 2016.

China controls 66 per cent of Kenya’s total bilateral debt, which stood at Sh722.6 billion as at June 2017.

It is because of this ever rising debt, Chinese companies’ domination of the local economy and its national’s employment and businesses that concerns are growing considering the experiences that other countries have had because of being indebted to China.

The Construction of the multi-billion shilling Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) appears to have opened the floodgates for Chinese loans and companies into Kenya.

Chinese expatriates

The Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure reported that the Chinese company awarded the construction contract, China Road and Bridge Corporation, came with a working workforce of more than 5,000 Chinese nationals.

Though phase one of the project from Mombasa to Nairobi has been completed, it is supposed to cover an estimated more than 1, 300 kilometres from Mombasa to Malaba and also Kisumu on the with extension to Kampala in Uganda and Kigali in Rwanda. Phase two starts from Nairobi – Kisumu with loans from the Chinese government.

At the same time Parliament wants the government to bail out Kenyatta University Teaching, Research and Referral Hospital (KUTRRH). Which took a Sh1.6 billion loan from the Chinese government that is due for repayment but the Treasury has delayed to take action.

Mega projects

“The project implementation was to take five years from 2011 at a cost of Sh8.8 billion. During the two-year delay, the warranty of the equipment has expired and repayment of the Chinese Exim Bank loan was due to start on September 21, 2018,” said Sabina Chege, the Committee’s chair.

Perhaps the other greatest fear is the spiraling debt which the Kenya government owes the Chinese government — especially in financing the construction of mega projects like the SGR, the expansion of the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, the construction of the Thika Super Highway, the up-coming construction of the Lamu Port, the construction of the LAPSSET projects.

Apart from acquiring multi-billion shillings loans from Chinese financial institutions to finance these projects, it also has to sign agreements that their construction will be awarded to Chinese companies that come along with expatriates.