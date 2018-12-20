Mombasa Port on the line over Chinese loans

Anthony Mwangi @PeopleDailyKe

Kenya risks losing the Port of Mombasa should it fail to settle the Sh324.01 billion loan secured to build the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR), the Auditor General has warned.

According to the loan agreement contained in a leaked letter, Auditor General Edward Ouko is raising concern that the critical economic facility and gateway to the East and Central African hinterland could fall into the lap of China’s Exim Bank if Kenya fails to honour its debt obligation.

In shocking revelation, the Auditor General also reveals that the government secretly waived “sovereign immunity” on Kenya Port Authority (KPA), meaning its assets could be exposed if the SGR does not perform per expectations.

Ouko further says KPA did not disclose the guarantee in the financial statement in contravention of the law.

Commercial loan

In May 2014, Kenya entered into a deal to borrow $3.233 billion loan (Sh324.01 billion) from China’s Exim Bank. This comprised $1.633 billion (Sh163.3 billion) commercial loan and $1.6 billion (Sh160 billion) concessional loan to build the 385km modern railway between Mombasa and Nairobi.

The loan, whose interest is 3.6 per cent above the six months average of London Inter-Bank Offered Rate (Libor), the international benchmark is to be repaid in 15 years with a grace period of five years.

A highly placed source at the Auditor General’s office confirmed the letter was leaked from one of its departments that was carrying out the audit at KPA, an exercise that has yet to be completed.

“I can tell you the letter is from one of our departments. As you can see the audit is going on and we are yet to conclude on the matter,” said the source, who requested anonymity.

Arbitration

In a letter to KPA managing director, Ouko notes that KPA is indicated in the loans transaction documents as the borrower of the SGR loan.

The auditor further notes that the agreements entered between the parties is biased since any non-performance or dispute with the lender would be referred to arbitration in China, whose fairness in resolving the disagreement may not be guaranteed.

“The payment arrangement agreement substantively means the authority’s (KPA) revenue would be used to pay the Kenya government’s debt to China Exim Bank if the minimum volumes required for consignment are not met as per schedule one,” reads in part the letter.

The three-page letter, dated November 16 is titled “Management Letter for the Financial and Compliance Audit Performed for the Year Ending 30 June 2018”. It is signed by an FT Kimani for the Auditor General.

In the letter, the auditor notes that the deal exposes KPA to immense risk.

“The China Exim Bank would become a principle in over KPA if Kenya Railways Corporation defaults in its obligations and China Exim Bank exercise power over the escrow account security,” it reads.

Immunity waiver

“The KPA assets are exposed since the authority signed the agreement where it has been referred to as a borrower under Clause 17.5 and any proceeding against its assets by the lender would not be protected by sovereign immunity since the government waived the immunity on the Kenya Ports assets by signing the agreement,” says the letter.

To make matters worse, the agreement gives China Exim Bank more latitude in the event Kenya fails to pay the loan.

“The agreement is biased since any non-performance or dispute with the China Exim Bank (the lender) would be referred to arbitration in China, whose fairness in resolving the disagreement may not be guaranteed,” the letter says.

The Auditor General has thus recommended that KPA disclose the pertinent issues and risk related to the guarantee in the financial statement.

The authority should also confirm in the management representation letter that its assets are not floating, charge/guarantee to the government of Kenya loan as the borrower.

Triple payments

Treasury data shows that loan repayments to China will more than triple from July next year as the five-year grace period that Beijing extended to Kenya in May 2014 for the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) funds comes to an end.

Kenya will pay Chinese State-owned lenders nearly Sh82.85 billion in the year starting July next year from Sh26.61 billion in the current year ending June, and Sh36.24 billion the following year from July.

Treasured assets

Many African countries are currently heavily indebted to Beijing and reports have it that some may soon start losing treasured assets due to non-payment. For example, Zambia is on the verge of handing control of Zesco, the national electricity company, Lusaka airport and the Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation (ZNBC) its State broadcaster to China.

The country started by giving away its rich Copper mines to Chinese companies rendering thousands of its citizens jobless.