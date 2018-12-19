NEW POLICE UNIFORMS FABRIC: KAM supports locally made uniforms

The Kenya Association of Manufacturers has waded into the police uniforms debate, dismissing claims that fabric to manufacture the new police uniforms was in short supply.

The association backing CS Matiangi’s saying local factories have the capacity to produce the fabric and that various manufacturers had since been vetted and production of the fabric was underway.

This coming a day after interior cabinet secretary Dr. Fred Matiang’i, claimed certain known influential cartels were trying to manipulate the government to import the uniforms .