NEW POLICE UNIFORMS FABRIC: KAM supports locally made uniforms

POLICE UNIFORMS

December 19, 2018
Police officers with the new uniform during the National Policing conference at the Kenya School of Government on September 13, 2018. /PHOTO.COURTESY

 The Kenya Association  of Manufacturers has waded into the police uniforms debate, dismissing claims that fabric to manufacture the new police uniforms was in short supply.

The association backing CS Matiangi’s saying  local factories  have the capacity to produce the  fabric and that  various manufacturers  had since been vetted  and production of the   fabric   was  underway.

This coming a day after interior cabinet secretary Dr. Fred Matiang’i, claimed  certain known influential cartels were trying to manipulate  the government to import the uniforms .

 

