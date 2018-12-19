English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos

KNUT ISSUES STRIKE NOTICE : Teachers to strike from 2nd Jan’ 2019

K24 Tv December 19, 2018
KNUT Secretary General Wilson Sossion. Photo/FILE

Parents are bracing for yet another long stay with their children at home after the Kenya National Union of Teachers –  KNUT announced that teachers will go on strike beginning January 2nd, the day public schools are schedule to open for the first term of 2019.

KNUT Secretary- General Wilson Sossion made announcement  accusing the Teachers Service Commission- TSC of trampling on the teachers rights to promotion and arbitrary transfers among other grounds for withdrawing their labour.

 

