KNUT ISSUES STRIKE NOTICE : Teachers to strike from 2nd Jan’ 2019
Parents are bracing for yet another long stay with their children at home after the Kenya National Union of Teachers – KNUT announced that teachers will go on strike beginning January 2nd, the day public schools are schedule to open for the first term of 2019.
KNUT Secretary- General Wilson Sossion made announcement accusing the Teachers Service Commission- TSC of trampling on the teachers rights to promotion and arbitrary transfers among other grounds for withdrawing their labour.