PSC to set up call centres to address citizens concerns, chairman reveals

Milliam Murigi @millymur1

Public Service Commission (PSC) plans to set up call centres through which citizens can raise concerns and receive feedback immediately.

This was revealed during 2018 Public Service Excellence Awards where the National Treasury, and Planning Principal Internal Auditor Willis Odhiambo was announced the overall winner.

Speaking during the event PSC chairman, Stephen Kirogo (pictured), said the commission is reviewing and developing policies that are citizen-centric and responsive through a bottom-up approach to policy-making and implementation across the entire public service.

“The objective is to have a public service that listens and responds to the needs and expectations of the citizen,” he said.

He said the commission will leverage on technology and innovation to help achieve the desired transformation in service delivery and develop responsive policies to address succession management, training, and internship in the public service.