We’ll bring Kamto murder suspects to book, says Ruto

Reuben Mwambingu @reubenmwambingu

Former Kilifi Deputy Governor Kenneth Kamto, who was shot and killed by unknown gunmen at his Nyali residence a week ago, was yesterday laid to rest in Lugwe area of Rabai constituency.

Deputy President William Ruto who attended the burial alongside other leaders assured that the government will pursue Kamto’s killers and bring them to book.

Ruto said shortly after he received the news about the shooting, he got in touch with the deceased’s wife to find out more about the nature of the killing and immediately directed the Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinett to send a special unit to pursue the suspects.

He eulogised Kamto as a “very industrious and peace-loving” man who knew no enemies and never had grudges with anybody.

Governors Hassan Ali Joho (Mombasa), Amason Kingi (Kilifi) and their Kwale counterpart Salim Mvurya called for expeditious investigations into the matter.