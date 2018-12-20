IEBC reshuffles key managers

Mercy Mwai @wangumarci

The country’s electoral agency has announced major changes touching on senior managers as part of the ongoing restructuring efforts.

Sources within the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) said chief executive Marjan Hussein Marjan made the changes of the senior managers following the internal audit that exposed rot in the procurement of various tenders at the commission.

In a letter dated December 18, Marjan said the changes are part of the ongoing transformation aimed at ensuring effectiveness and efficiency in the service delivery to the electorates and stakeholders.

“I wish to bring to your attention the commission’s decision to re-designate some of the senior staff and re-organisation of some departments in the commission,” reads the letter.

Notable changes include the re-designation of Director Audit, Risk and compliance Obadiah Keitany to director Finance.

According to sources within the commission, the decision to move Keitany to finance means that he will have to defend all the queries he raised when he oversaw the internal audit.

But it is the transfer of Immaculate Kassait who was the head of director voter registration and electoral operations to the director voter education and partnership that has been viewed as a demotion.

Lower position

Insiders from the commission said Kassait who worked at the Institute of Education in Democracy that monitors election and helps in voter registration, has been taken to a lower position contrary to her qualifications.

Apart From the two the other changes announced by the commission include the deployment of Osman Ibrahim to the Director Audit , Risk and compliance as well as the deployment of Rasi Masudi who will take over the position of Kassait as the director voter registration and electoral operations.