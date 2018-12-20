Two people electrocuted in ongoing Kayole demolitions

Bernard Gitau @benagitau

Two people were yesterday electrocuted while trying to salvage household goods during the ongoing demolitions at Nyama Villa estate in Kayole.

Kayole OCPD Joseph Kariuki said the two were trying to break some houses that were yet to be demolished.

“The deceased were male, trying to salvage household goods. One died at 3am Tuesday night while the second one died at 4pm on Wednesday,” he said.

Kariuki said they are yet to confirm if the deceased were the owners or people trying to steal from the houses.

“The incident happened in a building which power was yet to be disconnected as it was done by beats, we have advised Kenya Power to disconnect the entire place to avoid such deaths,” he said.

Komarok Residents Association chair Peter Kariuki said the death was mysterious because the electricity had been disconnected before demolitions kicked off.

“There are two power lines alongside the building and the two might have been electrocuted when they were trying to salvage metallic materials connected with the power lines,” he said.

On the demolitions, Kariuki added that the 20 acres accommodates over 600 structures which will be demolished if there will be no court injunction.

“Over 2,000 people have been affected. It is total despair to see buildings and household goods going to waste,” he said.

Property lost

The two were taken to Mama Lucy Hospital mortuary. Their deaths only escalates the pain and despair of investors and tenants in the expansive residential estates as Jackson Kanyoro an investors revealing to have lost property worth Sh20 million.

Kanyoro, who claims he is a hawker at Gikomba market for more than 20 years, says he never heard of any dispute relating to the land.

“I bought this land in 2002 and since then, the investments I have made on this land amount to more than Sh20 million. It’s sad to see my efforts going to waste,” he said.

He said they bought the plots from initial owners who claimed to have received the land from former President Daniel Moi.

Nairobi Women Rep Ester Passaris who toured the area decried the inhumane way the evictions and demolitions were being undertaken.

“It is unfortunate to see innocent investors and tenants suffering at the hand of faceless developers. President Uhuru Kenyatta should intervene and end this madness,” she said.

She promised to seek legal redress for the victims, adding that human rights lawyer Harun Ndumbi will be heading to court to seek justice.

Mike Kamau Maina, the proprietor of Marble Arch Hotel in Nairobi, claims ownership of the estate. He also runs Muthithi Investment Company.

Demolition orders

The demolition orders emanated from suit No.457 filed at the Environment and Land Court by Muthithi Investment Limited against 23 individuals in 2013.

Hundreds of families at Nyama Villa estate have now been left homeless with many saying they were caught by surprise as they had not been issued with any vacate notice.