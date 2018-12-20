NATIONALNEWSPeople Daily

State moves to streamline transfer of school heads

Irene Githinji @gitshee December 20, 2018
2,415 Less than a minute
Education Principal Secretary Belio Kipsang. Photo/File

Irene Githinji @gitshee

The government has directed that all school heads transferring or leaving service must be issued with a release letter by their overseeing officers before proceeding to new stations.

The circular by Education Principal Secretary Belio Kipsang says this is to ensure smooth handover of public education institution.

He said county and sub-county Education directors will be responsible for overseeing a smooth handover by outgoing principals or head teachers.

County Directors of Education (CDEs) are to oversee secondary schools and Teachers Training Colleges while primary schools will be under Sub-County Directors of Education in their regions.

And to further enhance accountability in the handing over, the PS said the process must be conducted in the presence of boards of management (BOMs) chairpersons, Teachers Service Commission (TSC) County Director and County Schools Auditor or their respective representatives.

CDEs and TSC County Directors have also been instructed to ensure handing overs are completed within 14 days of the letter of transfer of the head teacher.

Show More

Related Articles

December 20, 2018
2,469

Wildlife safaris at destination Samburu

December 20, 2018
2,507

Snow freezes field to claim Thika Safari Tour series

December 20, 2018
2,466

With mentorship, women can excel in STEM fields

December 20, 2018
2,525

Storm in a teacup in Britain over eco-friendly bags