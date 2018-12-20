State moves to streamline transfer of school heads

Irene Githinji @gitshee

The government has directed that all school heads transferring or leaving service must be issued with a release letter by their overseeing officers before proceeding to new stations.

The circular by Education Principal Secretary Belio Kipsang says this is to ensure smooth handover of public education institution.

He said county and sub-county Education directors will be responsible for overseeing a smooth handover by outgoing principals or head teachers.

County Directors of Education (CDEs) are to oversee secondary schools and Teachers Training Colleges while primary schools will be under Sub-County Directors of Education in their regions.

And to further enhance accountability in the handing over, the PS said the process must be conducted in the presence of boards of management (BOMs) chairpersons, Teachers Service Commission (TSC) County Director and County Schools Auditor or their respective representatives.

CDEs and TSC County Directors have also been instructed to ensure handing overs are completed within 14 days of the letter of transfer of the head teacher.