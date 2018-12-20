US firm invests in Kenyan restaurant chain

Martin Mwita @MwitaMartin

Pan-African private equity firm Emerging Capital Partners (ECP) has announced the acquisition of a substantial majority stake in Kenya’s Artcaffé Group (Artcaffé), extending its African focused investments.

This is the second major investment in the local casual dining and coffee industry after a successful exit in Java House Group last year, where it entered a definitive agreement to sell its 90 per cent stake to buyout group- Abraaj.

The undisclosed deal will give the US firm a substantial controlling stake in Artcaffé which operates five different Kenyan brands with 26 outlets in Nairobi, and presence in Mombasa.

ECP said investment in Artcaffé is driven by immense opportunity in eastern Africa for casual dining concepts, where population growth and increased urbanisation has created demand for international cuisine and high-quality dining experiences.

Paul Maasdorp, Managing Director at ECP said Kenyan customers are increasingly getting sophisticated, seeking global trends, and time-constrained, desiring greater convenience.

“The Artcaffé management team has done a remarkable job creating an exceptional dining experience and we are looking forward to working with them to bring this experience to more customers,” he said in a statement.

ECP has raised over $2 billion (Sh203.7 billion) through funds and co-investment vehicles for growth capital investing in Africa.

Artcaffe Group is among Kenya’s leading restaurant and coffeehouse chain that operates fast-casual and casual concepts in greater Nairobi.