CBK keeps 2018 policy rate steady

Zachary Ocguodho @zachuodho

Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) did not adjust the benchmark lending rates radically in 2018 as it did in 2017, mainly due to the stability witnessed from indicators of the economy.

Judging by the rate of adjustments made during the period, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), CBK’s decision-making body for monetary policy only adjusted lending rates downwards and, in many cases, retained Central Bank Rate (CBR).

Analysis reveals that the committee only made a downward adjustment compared to the previous year when they adjusted it upwards to contain inflation and stabilise the Kenyan shilling.

From January to December this year, the committee adjusted the benchmark lending rates twice – from 10 per cent to 9.5 per cent and subsequently to nine per cent – which the MPC has retained for a while.

Foreign exchange

On January 17, when MPC first met, it retained the CBR at 10 per cent which was later lowered by a 50 per cent point basis to 9.5 per cent during its subsequent meeting on March 22, citing low inflation, stable shilling and stable foreign exchange market.

Maurice Oduor, Principal Officer at Cytonn Asset Managers Ltd said since January most of the economic indicators that are often considered have remained relatively stable. He said of the six factors the firm tracked during the period, two were negative, three neutral and one positive.

“Inflation eased from 5.7 per cent in November 2017 when the MPC held its meeting to 4.5 per cent on January 17, 2018, and the currency also appreciated by 0.5 per cent over the same period due to the stable macroeconomic environment,” Oduor added.

He said between January and December 2018, CBK foreign exchange reserves have continued to rise from $7,089 million (4.7 months of import cover) recorded in January to $8,832 million in March and now $8,034 million (5.3 months of import cover) – which is fairly good.

“The year began when inflation was well within the targeted rates, shilling was stable while current account deficit – which was estimated at 6.2 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) in 2017 – narrowed to 5.4 per cent in 2018 ” Oduor said.

Renaldo D’Souza, an analyst at Sterling Capital Investment explains that although the year started when the shilling depreciated by 0.1 per cent against the US dollar to close at Sh103.3, it has continued to depreciate and thereafter appreciated to the point where it has now remained stable at Sh102.6 to the dollar.

He attributed the stability of the shilling to the inflows from remittances and tight liquidity in the money market, which matched the increased demand from oil and other goods importers.

Current account

D’Souza said on average the shilling has appreciated against the US dollar by 0.6 per cent since the year begun to date, adding that the shilling will remain relatively stable to the dollar in the short term mainly due to the narrowing of the current account deficit attributed to improved agriculture exports, increased diaspora remittances, strong receipts from tourism, and lower food and SGR-related equipment relative.

“Improving diaspora remittances, which increased by 6.9 per cent month-over-month growth in diaspora remittances in the month of October 2018 to US$19.2 million (Sh1.96 billion) from $205.1 million (Sh20.92 billion) recorded in September.,” D’Souza said.