Why sharia-compliant pension is crucial to economy

Hosea Kili

The retirement benefits industry has in the past inadequately catered to the Muslim community who, at 11 per cent or about 4.4 million people, form a key segment of the population.

This figure contributes significantly to the 86 per cent of Kenyans who are not actively saving for retirement. The time bomb of old age poverty and its attendant culture of dependency continues to tick, adding to the low national savings rate and subsequent slowed development.

A combination of factors have led to this sorry state of affairs, including widespread unemployment and poverty, lack of financial literacy and to some extent, a pensions industry that has not pro-actively developed products tailor-made to meet needs specific to certain segments of society.

This means the Constitutional stipulation that “Every person has a right to social security” is far from being adhered to and the threat that many of our workers will eventually retire into conditions of abject poverty, remains both real and dire.

The pensions industry for a long time offered Muslims no choice. Under Islamic law, the payment or receipt of interest, typically referred to as “riba” is prohibited while Muslims are also forbidden from investing in “non-pure” ventures such as alcohol, gambling and tobacco, among others.

Conventional pension funds do not shy away from investing in viable ventures to deliver a return on investment for their members. But this has kept away many Muslims and other potential investors who are able and willing to plan for their retirement during their productive years, but refrain from doing so due to ethical or even moral concerns.

CPF Financial Services and other industry players have been working closely with Retirement Benefits Authority (RBA) to ensure that interests of members and sponsors are protected and that products are consistent with their ethical, environmental, social and governance concerns.

The good news is that the landscape has been changing significantly since 2013 when RBA made provision for Sharia-compliant pension products.

“Salih”, a Sharia-compliant pension product developed and rolled out by CPF Financial Services, for example, is available to both Muslims and non-Muslims who have concerns about how their funds are administered.

It’s developed under close guidance of Sharia scholars who will also supervise the Salih fund investments in strict compliance with Sharia principles. Shariah-compliant pension will not only enable Islamic finance to play a more active role in Kenya’s economic development but also open avenues for financial inclusion which deepens input and participation from all members of society, regardless of their faith or background. – The Writer is the Group managing director of CPF Group