Depositors of Imperial Bank set to get cash

Zachary Ochuodho @zachuodho

Imperial Bank Ltd depositors can look forward to a better Christmas after being allowed to access 12.7 per cent of their cash through Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) from today.

KCB Bank said it has finalised the process of settling claims of Imperial Bank Ltd (IBLR) (In receivership) depositors. The move comes after Central Bank appointed KCB Bank Kenya to act as an agent of Kenya Deposit Insurance Corporation (KDIC), the IBLR receiver manager, to disburse the funds to the depositors.

Following the development, the customers will now access 12.7 per cent of eligible deposit balances remaining at IBLR from Thursday, December 20, 2018, from any of the KCB branches across the country.

Imperial Bank depositors, must however, open accounts with KCB Bank ahead of the partial payment of their money stuck in the collapsed lender. KCB Bank had presented a binding offer to CBK in respect of release of depositors’ funds and verification of loans, which the regulator accepted. The execution of the offer now paves the way for the verification of loans and controlled access to deposits.

Under the transaction, KCB Bank Kenya is not acquiring IBLR and is in discussions with CBK and KDIC for the speedy resolution of IBLR issue.

Joshua Oigara, KCB Group Chief executive officer said the move is a significant milestone in Kenya’s financial sector’s ability to offer viable solutions benchmarked against global best practice.

“We have put in place robust processes to guide the next steps and we will communicate the way forward to IBLR customers within a few days,” he said. Imperial Bank was placed under receivership on October 13, 2015, for what the banking regulator termed as “unsafe banking” conditions.