State spends Sh2.9 billion on travel in three months

Civil servants and MPs have spent a whooping Sh 2.9 billion in travelling expenses between July 1 and September 30, a new report released yesterday shows.

The expenditure includes Sh 1.7 billion that was spent on domestic travel and Sh 1.1 billion that was spent on foreign trips. Another Sh 719 million was spent on hospitality, conference and catering.

Also highlighted by the report on National Government expenditure for the first quarter of 2018/2019 financial year payment on rent and rate on non residential buildings at that cost the taxpayer Sh 1.4 billion.

According to the report by the Controller of Budget Agnes Odhiambo, the highest expenditure is on domestic travel by MPs followed by Foreign affairs ministry officers at Sh409.3 million.

The foreign travel expenditure goes against calls by the National Treasury and President Uhuru Kenyatta urging government department to cut on non-essential spending like travel.

“The highest expenditure by ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) in other categories included Sh669.9 million on domestic travel by the National Assembly and Sh409.3 million by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on foreign travel,” reads the report.

It also reveals that the Foreign Affairs ministry paid Sh151million on printing and advertising Sh44.7 million on maintenance of assets as well as Sh636 million on rentals and rates for non-residential buildings.

Motor vehicles

The State department of interior spent Sh199.8 million for maintenance of motor vehicles and Sh 194.5 million on legal fees.

Reads the report: “The other category of expenses consist of operations and maintenance which have not been disaggregated to specific MDAs amounting to Sh 67.2 billion.”

But despite the review, Odhiambo expressed concerns that the budget implementation faced a number of challenges including delay by the National Treasury to release funds, delays in uploading procurement plans into the Integrated Financial Management Systems as well as delays by the departments to submit reports to her office.

With regards to personal emoluments MDAs the report shows that Sh 88.6 billion was spent during the period under review raises questions.

According to Odhiambo Teachers Service Commission had the highest expenditure on personal emolument (PE) at Sh58.1 billion representing 65.5 percent of the total PE expenditure excluding expenditure for National Intelligence Service and partially Defence ministry while Sh 55.5 billion went to Semi Autonomous Government Agencies (SAGA).

Odhiambo explained that transfer to SAGAs by MDAs is meant to complement the activities and mandates executed by the latter on behalf of the parent ministry.

High spenders

Apart from TSC the other high spenders in the last three months include Defence ministry (Sh30.2 billion), State department for Early Learning and Basic Education (Sh 24.7 billion), Department for Interior (17.8 billion) , department Basic Education department (Sh11.5 billion), Department for Infrastructure (Sh10.1 billion) National Intelligence Service (Sh 6.9 billion).

“Ministries, departments and agencies recurrent expenditure analysis is disaggregated in to compensation by employees, operations and maintenance, and transfers to SAGA’s,” reads the report.