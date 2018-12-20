NATIONALNEWSPeople Daily

Drama as Linturi ‘kicks Keitany out’ of home

Kinyuru Munuhe December 20, 2018
Meru Senator Mithika Linturi enters his Runda residence yesterday. The house is at the centre of a court battle between him and his partner Marriane Keitany. Photo/CHARLES MATHAI

Kinyuru Munuhe @kinyurumunuhe

There was drama yesterday when Meru Senator Mithika Linturi attempted to eject his estranged wife Marriane Jebet Keitany from their Runda home in Nairobi.

The incident comes just a month after Keitany obtained a court order barring Linturi from accessing the house. She accused him of threatening to shoot her during a domestic brawl. 

Linturi went to the home in Mae Ridge Country Villas, Runda, accompanied by private security guards, sniffer dogs and more than 20 heavily-built men. He claimed he had obtained a court order allowing him to access the home and retrieve his property.

Keitany had on November 29 obtained a restraining order against him, giving her exclusive occupation to the Runda residence.  Linturi left the residence some minutes to  4pm while Keitany registered a complaint at Runda Police Station over the incident.

