Drama as Linturi ‘kicks Keitany out’ of home

Kinyuru Munuhe @kinyurumunuhe

There was drama yesterday when Meru Senator Mithika Linturi attempted to eject his estranged wife Marriane Jebet Keitany from their Runda home in Nairobi.

The incident comes just a month after Keitany obtained a court order barring Linturi from accessing the house. She accused him of threatening to shoot her during a domestic brawl.

Linturi went to the home in Mae Ridge Country Villas, Runda, accompanied by private security guards, sniffer dogs and more than 20 heavily-built men. He claimed he had obtained a court order allowing him to access the home and retrieve his property.

Keitany had on November 29 obtained a restraining order against him, giving her exclusive occupation to the Runda residence. Linturi left the residence some minutes to 4pm while Keitany registered a complaint at Runda Police Station over the incident.