Kitui MCAs pass motion to oust Finance minister

Charles Muasya and Eric Juma @PeopleDailyKe

Woes afflicting Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu’s administration increased yesterday after the County Assembly passed a motion to impeach Treasury executive Mary Nguli.

Tseikuru MCA Kasina Kiala tabled the motion, in which he accused Nguli of belittling MCAs by defying summons by the Budget Implementation Committee.

County Speaker George Ndoto appointed a five-member committee to investigate the claims, after 35 MCAs voted for the impeachment, and give a report within seven days.

The vote to impeach Nguli comes three days after Kiala led a motion to reject the county supplementary budget bill. Yesterday, Kitui Central MP Makali Mulu asked MCAs to dialogue with the governor as the escalating differences may hinder service delivery.

He said MCAs are only doing their watchdog job by rejecting the supplementary budget bill. Meanwhile, Siaya County Assembly has approved the Sh8 billion supplementary budget after Sh900 million meant for development projects in the wards was factored in.

The Budget and Appropriation Committee reinstated the Sh900 million, earlier diverted to tarmacking of roads. MCAs had rejected the budget, saying it did not adhere to the Public Finance Management Act.