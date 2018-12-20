Chief among 22 arrested over Narok South chaos

Twenty two people have been arrested in connection with the conflict witnessed in parts of Ololoiang’i, Oloriasi and Nkoben areas in Narok South sub-county.

Narok County Commissioner George Natembeya said among those arrested is Nkoben Assistant Chief Jacob Kioko, who was caught helping transport crude weapons to the conflict zone.

“Those fighting were gathered at Kapcol Camp. When our officers stormed the camp, they found tens of bows and arrows, spears, pangas and knives that were to be used for war,” said Natembeya.

Addressing the press in his office yesterday, the commissioner said those who suffered injuries will record statements in their hospital beds.

“We suspect that the injured were part of the chaos. We expect them to give information that will help in ending conflicts in the region,” he said.

He said the injured include a Kenya Forest Service (KFS) officer, who sustained arrow shots and is admitted at Narok Referral Hospital.

The clashes that began over the weekend have left a 25-year-old man dead, 15 injured and tens of houses burnt in the inter-community war.

The violence was triggered by the theft of a cow from one community, who then blamed another community for the loss.

However, Natembeya said peace was returning to the area after Administration Police, Kenya Wildlife Service, KFS and Regular police officers were deployed in the area to restore calm.

Similar clashes were witnessed in the area in August after a dead body of a man from the Maasai community was discovered two days after he went missing.

This triggered violence between the Kipsigis and Maasai communities, which left four dead and 10 seriously injured.

Natembeya said no individual evicted from Maasai Mau Forest would be compensated. -KNA