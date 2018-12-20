With mentorship, women can excel in STEM fields

Njeri Mwaniki

Science has since the industrial age been dominated by men but recent years have seen more women join the fold. Women have gone ahead to play a huge role in the development of scientific fields.

Various studies on take-up of STEM (Science Technology Engineering and Math) indicate that girls are even more interested in science than boys.

Diversity or the broad collection of thoughts, whether attributed to age, gender, sexual orientation, all play a huge role in the success of industries. Research and statistics indicate that there are higher profits in industries that employ women in leadership roles in STEM.

However, such developments have evolved at a lower rate in Africa, with women still limited by stereotypes around balanced family life and career development.

In Kenya and sub-Saharan Africa generally, the percentage of women in STEM is dismal. Fewer women take up the subjects and even more few complete their studies.

The number of women enrolled in STEM studies decreases as students progress through their studies. Dr Lucy Wandiri, a lecturer at Kenyatta University, terms the trend a “leaking pipeline.”

Additional factors such as stereotypes and the notion that STEM disciplines negatively affect career developments or personal decisions such as finding a spouse and family life have contributed to fewer women in STEM in Africa.

How do we keep women engaged and motivated? The premier intervention is mentoring, whose role in career development, particularly in stem-based industries, cannot be gainsaid.

Consumer demands

Like other fields, science and technology are constantly evolving. Merging of ideas from different disciplines is of utmost importance. The current workforce can communicate the gaps employers are facing when companies are shifting their orientation to meet consumer demands. This sort of information is crucial to learners as it is evidence-based and not taught.

It is against this background that Zaidi-STEM, an non-governmental organisation, identifies mentors from large STEM-based industries to motivate students keen on joining the sector. By mentoring across continents, we hope to expose our mentors to the African culture, which we hope will lead to a deeper understanding and encourage mentees to think out of the box.

Women who hold professional roles in the sciences are advised to share personal experiences and advice on how to overcome challenges.

Effective mentoring has proved a success in improving outcomes across behavioural, social, emotional, and academic domains of young people’s development. Mentoring is most successful when approached as a symbiotic relationship, where both the mentee and mentor learn from each other.

At Zaidi-STEM, we hope to influence increase uptake of STEM-based subjects by girls and women to enhance their overall involvement in nation building endeavours across the continent.

The writer is the Founder, Zaidi-STEM