Critical liberations reshaping Kenya trajectory

Sabina Akoth

Liberation comes in many forms. Oftentimes it is overt and deliberate and the people or nations involved plan for it over time. In other instances, it takes subtle yet purposeful endeavours that change mind-sets and behaviours.

Year 2018 has had its fair share of liberations for Kenya and its people. After months of gruelling elections in 2017, an ailing economy and dispassionate sociopolitical engagements, we have made an about-turn and, once again, embraced the positive events, actions and personalities that continue to shape who we are as a country.

The first thing that stands out is the President Uhuru’s Big Four agenda. At the time of his inauguration after winning a second term, many Kenyans were sceptical about Uhuru’s promise to take Kenya from where it was to what they imagined it should be.

From 2013 to 2016, the President was under political siege. There were political debts to settle and socio-economic affairs to ignore for a short while.

But with a second term and that dark cloud lifted, Kenyans have witnessed a re-energised President with a passion for his country’s growth and a sense of purpose.

The Big Four agenda, as a starting point, is laying a strong foundation for the wellbeing of the country. Its four pillars —manufacturing, healthcare, food security and affordable housing—are critical for the advancement of the population. What has been done so far and the few aspects of the agenda that have been visibly successful can be used to propel our development agenda moving forward.

Liberation in this instance, can be seen in terms of mothers who do not have to pay hefty sums to give life. It is being witnessed by many others at the policy level, who at the very least are making strides to provide the right business environment.

Indeed, strong foundations take time to put in place in the same manner that behavioural changes can take a lifetime to entrench. This year, we as a country began the long and stressful journey towards our liberation from corruption and its deep-seated damages.

Above the law

For a long time, corruption has defined who we are locally and how we are perceived globally. The vice has morphed itself into a vicious dragon within our social settings, and its effects have compounded our differences and inequities.

However, unlike the years before, the top leadership has called out corruption for the evil that it is. The President has assured he will not rest until the voice is rooted out. And true to his word, the corrupt are no longer sitting pretty.

Kenya is slowly but surely being liberated from thinking that the corrupt are above the law and can buy their way out of any situation.

Focused and independent investigative and prosecution agencies are also showing us that there are still some public servants out there dedicated to service and the wellbeing of their country.

The most profound message however, was the President’s recent visit to Nyanza region. Stereotypes before this event had painted the image of personalities that could never get along.

We had become convinced by past narratives that it is only war and bloodshed that brought certain communities together and that developmental blueprints were only drawn for the agreeable classes and communities. These myths must now be rewritten.

Seeing all leaders (President Uhuru, his deputy William Ruto and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga) sharing a podium changed the image of politics in the Nyanza region. The visit’s historical undertones exemplified the fluidity of friendships and peaceful political agreements.

While it had a cathartic effect for those who were personally wounded by the actions and inactions of the three leaders, the visit also downplayed the beliefs and stereotypes that tether us to politically-instigated violence.

Undeniably, how we manage these three liberties in the coming year will determine our trajectory as a country. – The writer comments on development issues