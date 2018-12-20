Nairobi stands tall among 50 top global destinations.

Staff working for a US-based travel magazine and website have chosen Kenya among their Top 50 Travel Destinations for 2019. They say the launch of direct flights by Kenya Airways from Nairobi to New York has put Kenya within the US travellers reach.

Travel + Leisure is a travel magazine based in New York City. Published 12 times a year, it has about five million readers and is owned and published by Meredith Corporation. “Even if you plan to go on safari, it’s worth spending time in Nairobi to explore the creative scene,” the magazine says in a survey by its staff.

“Check in to the intimate hotel OneFortyEight Giraffe Sanctuary, set in a former artist’s home and studio, where original art hangs on the walls and owner Elizabeth Fusco runs an on-site boutique,” it adds.

The travel writers are also recommending a visit to the bead workshop Kazuri, which employs more than 340 women who craft colourful beads, jewellery and ceramics by hand. “Watch artists at work at the GoDown Arts Centre, and visit Designing Africa Collective for apparel by makers from across the continent,” says travel writer Mary Holland.

Other African destinations the team vouches for include the astonishing beauty of the Namib Desert, which has long had its admirers. Tourism in Rwanda is also booming, in large part due to the surge in visitors to Volcanoes National Park, one of the last remaining places on earth where travellers can see mountain gorillas.

The remote Indian Ocean archipelago of Seychelles has also for long lured travellers with the promise of life-renewing beach lounging and coral reef diving. “With new direct flights from London on British Airways, it’s easier than ever to get to those idyllic white sands and pristine aquamarine waters,” says the publication.

A 2015 terrorist attack dealt a serious blow to Tunisia’s tourism industry, but with the recent arrival of luxury hotel brands, visitors are slowly but surely coming back to this alluring North African country.

The magazine recommends its top three destinations as the Adirondacks in New York; Alberta, Canada; and Alsace in France in the oothills of the Vosges Mountains that produces some of the finest wines on the globe.

This year’s list spans the globe, from exciting southern hemisphere cities like Santiago, Chile, to regions like Langkawi, Malaysia.