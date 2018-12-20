Breakfast on Lion Rock

FeaturesPeople Daily

Photo/JOHN OCHIENG

John Ochieng @PeopleDailyKe

never knew that I could enjoy breakfast in the bush so much. And the variety of well-done food, hot and cold drinks were so tasty I wish I could do it again. Call it a brunch picnic in the jungle.

We had driven off for an early morning game drive at the Kilaguni Serena Safari Lodge, located deep inside Tsavo East National Park. I didn’t see much wildlife that morning safe for a herd of zebra, some antelopes and a lone giraffe. Plenty of birds too and good views of rocky outcrops and big hills.

A day earlier, we had witnessed the official launch of a 307kWP solar power plant to provide for the lodge’s entire power requirements and enhance environmental sustainability. The first of its kind in the region, we were told, the project is a partnership between Serena Hotels and Mettle Solar Ofgen.

TOP: Guests enjoy a Kilaguni Serena Safari Lodge breakfast in the bush on Lion Rock, Tsavo National Park. Photo/JOHN OCHIENG

There was excitement in the tour van as soon some white reflections on a vast embankment of volcanic rocks, which rises from the plains and promised unique views, were seen from afar. 

Lion Rock is so-called because it used to be a favourite lion haunt, including the famous man-eating lions of Tsavo. Today, the rock is used exclusively by Kilaguni lodge as a breakfast spot.

We arrived to find that a full English breakfast had been laid out for us on the summit. There was a small structure for storing equipment and simple bathroom facilities at the site.

I clicked away as the guests raided the food table before settling down to eat. Chef Daniel was eager to display his artistry in flipping pancakes in the air as a small queue formed up at his serving table.

The hearty laughter from some tables and the clatter of pots and pans told one story; hungry guests enjoying themselves to the full.

I quickly dealt with my bowl of cereals with milk. Then I attacked a plate of sausages, bacon and buttered bread accompanied by raw tomato slices. And fried eggs with African tea.

This is when the description finger-licking meals came into mind.  One foreign guest summed it up: “With breakfast like this, in a bush environment such as this, I could live here for ever. So, I am coming back here”. And he won’t be back alone.

