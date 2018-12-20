Teachers issues need dialogue, not strike

The Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut) has called yet another strike on January 2, when schools reopen for the first term.

Secretary general Wilson Sossion is demanding that government addresses some issues, among them the withdrawal of the “rights of teachers to promotions on account of merit, long service and new relevant higher qualifications by teachers”.

The union is also unhappy with what it terms disruption of teachers’ families and service through policy of delocalisation.

Granted, these are legitimate concerns that can, and should, be addressed at the right fora and right time. Trade unions exist to press for welfare of members, but this should not be at the expense of learners.

It must be borne in mind that resorting to industrial action must be the last option when all other options fail. Knut must be reminded that the days of mindless activism are long gone and modern practices place a lot of premium on negotiations and the spirit of give and take.

Further, negotiations must be anchored and take legal effect under the aegis of Collective Bargaining Agreements (CBAs).

Disrupting learning programmes, which affects the overall performance of learners, goes against the very objectives teachers are paid to achieve.

Sossion himself admits that teachers scored a plus in service delivery and exercised high standards of professionalism. He also says there was effective teaching and learning and that the syllabus was adequately covered this year.

Why, then would he want to put in peril what has been achieved through such painstaking work? Why call a strike over issues that can be addressed at a roundtable?

The decision to resort to industrial action just when a new academic year is starting and learners are gearing to start new sessions is highly suspect. We urge for sobriety in this latest move that will adversely affect learning programmes.

The days of wildcat strikes on issues that can be sorted through dialogue must be consigned to the dustbin of history. Trade unions must move with the rest of Kenyans into a more civilised way of doing things, including settling disputes. The frequent strikes do not augur well for the country. They are a lesson on how not to do things.