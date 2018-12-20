Kenya warms up to China’s overtures

Kenya and China have become birds of a feather; at least diplomatically speaking. Indeed, it is by no coincidence that both countries share an anniversary.

While Kenya recently celebrated 55 years of independence, a few days later, China marked the same number of years since the establishment of bilateral relations between the two countries.

But China had discovered Kenya six centuries ago, when Chinese navigator Zheng travelled to the Coast with silk, porcelain and amity. However, it is only in the last decade-and-a-half that diplomatic relations seem to have taken off.

Subsequently, names such as the World Bank, IMF, America, UK et al have been replaced by FOCAC, Beijing, Shanghai and SGR. Various government delegations are now heading more to the East, than to the West.

Is it too early to celebrate trade ties between Kenya and China? Well, it depends on whether you see the glass as either half-empty, or half-full. My glass appeared half-full when I recently attended celebrations marking the 55th anniversary of diplomatic relations.

An interesting observation I heard at the event was that the centre of (diplomatic) power has shifted from Gigiri (read US embassy) to Hurlingham (China’s embassy). Uncle Sam has ceded ground to Uncle Chan! Apparently, China is holding more sway in Kenya’s diplomatic circles.

But this is not by accident. The United States is in internal dire straits, with President Donald Trump having to juggle between managing various accusations of electoral malpractice at home, and a hostile foreign policy.

The European Union cooperation crisis, currently peaking with Brexit, has sapped energy previously expended in international relations. During such global developments, it is vulnerable regions like Africa that suffer.

What does the alliance between Kenya and China portend in the future? Although time will tell, Kenya is beholden to China in a big way. The latter has stood with us during the bad times.

Where would we be without China, seriously! The country has filled a gaping hole in our development budget and helped to shore up our dilapidated infrastructure. Still, the feeling is mutual. China needs Kenya for her strategic geopolitical position.

***

For many years, cartels and other pessimists, have often touted the myth that corruption in Kenya is so ingrained in the national psyche that it is impossible to eliminate the vice.

Nothing could be further from the truth, if my recent experience at the Registrar of Persons office in Makadara, Nairobi is anything to go by. On Monday, I took my 18-year-old son to apply for an identity card.

Expecting to be taken on a goose chase that is customary in public service, I was pleasantly surprised to be in and out in a couple of hours. The process was well defined, with no grey areas or loopholes meant to make you oil the system.

Shame on all those corrupt civil servants who make nonsense of the honest day’s work put in by many of their well-meaning colleagues. Make no mistake. Even when a situation looks desperate, good always triumphs against evil, no matter what! – The writer is a communication expert and public policy analyst—[email protected]