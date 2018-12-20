Smart ways to avoid holiday weight gain

Festivities can easily derail your weight loss plans. After 11 months of watching what you eat, exercising and basically staying healthy, you do not want this last month to mess your progress. But truth be told, all the merry making, excess food and unusual generosity will test your resolve. Evelyn Makena outlines some tricks to help you enjoy the season

1. Go the spicy way

When added to food, hot peppers help curb appetite and increase metabolism. The other benefit of eating food that is hot is that it slows down the speed of eating. If you eat more slowly, you are more likely to notice when you are full and avoid overeating.

Studies show that one is likely to be more satisfied after eating spicy food. Capsaicin, the ingredient of chili peppers that produces the burning sensation in your mouth, increases the body’s ability to burn fat.

2. Home-made is always the best

To save money and keep off extra pounds, consider eating home-made food. When cooking at home you are more likely to know what amount of sugar and salt goes into your meals. Besides, you have the power to swap ingredients to suit your caloric needs.

3. Opt for healthy snacks before the party

For anyone watching their weight, holiday parties are a territory that ought to be approached with caution. For one, there is the temptation to skip other meals during the day before the big celebration. You eventually end up overeating during the party.

To avoid this pitfall, eat your regular meals and focus on incorporating proteins and vegetables in your diet. Filling up on proteins such as yoghurt, nuts and eggs an hour before the feast will keep your appetite in check. A tip to note is that never arrive at a party hungry.

4. A power nap goes a long way

Holidays can be extremely busy and stressful as one juggles a dozen errands to ensure that everything turns out perfect. That coupled with the fact that many people have to work regular schedules in the days leading to the festivities and the long hours of travel upcountry or for a holiday, leaves one with minimum time to rest.

But be warned that chronic sleep deprivation raises the risk of weight gain. When you get less sleep, the brain increases production of ghrelin hormone, which triggers hunger. There are many times you think you are hungry when actually you are sleepy.

5. Watch your glass

The contents of your glass have a huge influence on the size of your waistline after the holidays come to an end. For some, a little wine in their glass makes the holidays merrier. You may, however, want to go slow on alcohol for the sake of maintaining weight goals.

Alcohol lowers your inhibitions making it more likely to overindulge and forget your nutrition goals. Given that some alcoholic beverages are high in calories, it’s advisable to sip on your drink slowly. Start the drinking session with a glass of water and alternate sips of alcoholic beverages with water.

6.Socialise

A lot of time is spent celebrating with family and friends during the holidays. During parties, choosing to engage in conversations and socialise instead of hanging around the food table will give you a better chance to stick to your health goals.

Conversations slow down the rate of eating and also give you time to realise that you are full. At a party, volunteer to help in an activity that will keep you busy. Make it a point to speak and interact with people in the room and as you socialise, you will give the spoon a break.

7. Put everything in a plate

Countless hours will be spent in the kitchen during the festivities to ensure there is constant supply of tasty meals. The downside of always hanging around food is that you are constantly tempted to take something even when you are not actually hungry.

To monitor your portion sizes and to keep track of what you eat, make a point of eating all your food from a plate. In as much as possible, try eating your meals while seated. Eating on the go gives you little time to pay attention to your plate and see how much you are eating.

8. Make time to move

Maintaining a regular exercise routine during the holidays may seem unattainable. But exercises do not have to be strenuous, it can be as simple as swimming, taking a walk or doing yoga.

Exercising not only keeps weight in check, but also helps reduce the pressure of the holiday grind. Activity reduces stress, lowers blood pressure, enhances flexibility and boosts metabolism.

9. Eat your breakfast

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day. It perks up your metabolism, which in essence means that your body burns calories faster. So, no matter how many parties you have to attend in a day or how many relatives homes you have to visit in a day, make sure you start your day with a healthy breakfast.

Being a guest means that you have little control on what goes on the menu. It’s good sense to ensure that you fill up on healthy foods such as vegetables and fruits in the morning to deal with uncertain food choices during the day.

10.Make the midday meal the heaviest

Knowing when to ingest the bulk of the day’s calories is crucial in facilitating weight control. Ideally, the biggest meals should be eaten before 4pm.

When you eat less at night, you are likely to wake up hungry and eat a bigger breakfast, which aids in weight control. As a golden fat fighting rule, it’s best to have greatest amount of calories at breakfast and lunch.