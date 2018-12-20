South Africa police ‘confirm Grace Mugabe arrest warrant’

Pretoria, Wednesday

South Africa’s police spokesman has confirmed that an arrest warrant has been issued for Zimbabwe’s former first lady Grace Mugabe for alleged assault, Reuters news agency reports.

Police spokesman Vishnu Naidoo said the police was seeking Interpol’s help to enforce the warrant. The move comes after a court annulled Mugabe’s diplomatic immunity in July.

South Africa’s government caused outrage for letting Mugabe leave the country after the alleged assault of a model in a hotel room where her two sons lived in Johannesburg.

It is unclear whether South Africa will push for Mugabe’s extradition. The alleged assault took place about three months before Robert Mugabe was ousted from power. —BBC