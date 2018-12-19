Man United to pay Mourinho huge compensation package

Manchester, Tuesday @PeopleSports11

Jose Mourinho has been sacked by Manchester United after a disastrous first half to the Premier League season.

Mourinho’s two-and-a-half year reign came to an end at 9:46am on Tuesday morning following the club’s worst start to a top-flight season since 1990. His last game was a 3-1 defeat to Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday.

The club released a statement on their website which read: “Manchester United announces that manager Jose Mourinho has left the club with immediate effect. The club would like to thank Jose for his work during his time at Manchester United and to wish him success in the future.”

“A new caretaker manager will be appointed until the end of the current season, while the club conducts a thorough recruitment process for a new, full-time manager.”

Mourinho, who was pictured arriving at Carrington at 9:02am, just 44 minutes before being sacked on Tuesday, is set to receive a £22.5 million (Sh3 billion) pay-off with the club still in the Champions League.

Club officials agreed that any progress under Mourinho had stalled this season and that, importantly, a number of the club’s exciting youth prospects were not developing under the former Chelsea manager.

United hope to announce a caretaker manager to see out the rest of the season within 48 hours. Current assistant Michael Carrick is not expected to take the role but sources say the appointment will be a man with strong links to the club.

It is understood that Laurent Blanc, the former Manchester United defender and one-time France and Paris Saint-Germain manager, is a front runner to take over at Old Trafford as caretaker boss.

The 53-year-old is a good friend of club legend Sir Alex Ferguson, and is available immediately having been out of work for the last two years.

Mourinho had often suggested he had not been backed sufficiently in the transfer market. However, United officials did not share that view.

Mourinho brought in 11 players, understood to have been his choices, at a cost of around £400 million (Sh52 billion) and those in charge believe he was given every opportunity to succeed.

There was also considerable friction over United’s plans to bring in a director of football or technical director, plans they will continue to push on with. -DAILYMAIL