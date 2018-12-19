Mwendwa comes off the bench to inspire Kariobangi to midweek league

Harrison Mwendwa inspired Kariobangi Sharks to a comfortable 2-0 victory over Sony Sugar in a midweek SportPesa Premier League encounter at Kasarani Stadium yesterday.

The diminutive winger was introduced from the bench in the second half for ineffective Moses Mwangi and immediately gave Sharks their bite with great injection of pace that mesmerised the sugar millers.

With Mwendwa haranguing from the right flank, a void formed in front of the visitors’ defence as Sony marshaled their backline to silence him. As a result, Henry Juma was gifted plenty of time and space to tame the ball from Sven Yidah, line up his shot and let fly a spectacular far post strike to prop Sharks ahead in the 56th.

Twenty minutes later, Mwendwa got on the score sheet with a powerful finish to beat Kevin Omondi in a one-on-one situation. Excellent distribution from Patila Omoto sent Mwendwa cruising on goal with just the keeper to beat and he expertly tucked a high ball into the net to further diminish Sony’s hopes of recovery.

The visitors played great football and were the better side in the first half but were left to rue four missed chances that could have swung scores their way. Nineteen-year-old Tobias Otieno, with his close control and crisp passing, opened the Sharks backline but finishing was a major let down for Patrick Odhiambo’s Sony.

Sharks started well and grazed the cross bar with George Abege’s headed effort but Sony stabilised quickly thereafter. Early injury to right back Salim Odeka forced a fourth-minute change with Andrew Waiswa introduced.

It was Sony hogging possession and carving out chances with Enoch Agwanda combining well with Otieno but their precision and general composure in the final third was wanting. Michael Apudo nearly broke the deadlock for Sony after receiving a fine ball from Otieno inside Sharks’ box. He fluffed his shot, letting the hosts off easily. Omondi also missed and Sharks were lucky to head to the break level.