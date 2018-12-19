Trio’s woes deepen with women’s league relegation

Mombasa Olympic, Vihiga Leeds and Baringo Starlets have been relegated from the Women’s Premier League. Mombasa and Vihiga’s fates were sealed by the three walkovers they dished out during the just-ended season that saw Vihiga Queens crowned champions.

Football Kenya Federation competition rules say a club that fails to honour at least three matches will be relegated to a lower ranked league and this is the fate Vihiga and Mombasa have suffered.

Baringo Starlets meanwhile have been relegated after recording a dismal performance that saw them finish bottom of the table.

Speaking in Kisumu on the sidelines of the ongoing FIFA-sponsored women’s coaches training on Monday, FKF vice president Doris Petra said due diligence has been followed in the relegation cases and that they will confirm the teams to be promoted soon. “The FKF competition division has set clear procedures of relegating teams that do not meet the top-tier status,” she said.

Meanwhile, Petra has acknowledged it will not be easy for FKF to implement a policy that requires every women’s teams across the country to have at least one woman in their coaching department.Petra said underfunding and lack of trained women coaches was derailing smooth implementation of the policy.