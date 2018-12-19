Confusion as Kenya Paralympics polls are nullified

The Kenya National Paralympics Committee (KNPC) Annual General Meeting (AGM) suffered a major blow after the registrar of Sports Rose Wasike nullified the entire exercise for allegedly failing to meet the required threshold.

The exercise slated for the Moi International Sports Centre indoor Arena was annulled after the registrar noted several gaps that could have rendered another group to contest the outcome in the Sports dispute tribunal.

However, disability sports federations in the country have accused the Registar of having vested interests in the elections and subsequently petitioned Cabinet Secretary Rashid Echesa to launch investigations and take the appropriate action.

In his submission, the Registrar blamed the Secretary General of the Association Elijah Mwandihi for failure to submit names of the presiding officers and insisted that she insisted the exercise must have been presided over by a panel of five independent officials.

Wasike noted that with the absence of other key players like the Cerebral Palsy Sports Association, Kenya Sports Association for the mentally handicapped and the Wheelchair Association of Kenya, the entire exercise could have been a Sham and which can be contested in a court of law.

‘According to me as the Registrar of Sports, I will not observe the election exercise for today. For the AGM to meet the required threshold. We must have a panel of five officers but not one. I do urge the aggrieved to put their complaints in writing. They must also change and amend their constitution to align with the Sports Act 2013,” said Wasike.