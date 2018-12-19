Good run leaves sugar millers on a high ahead of Christmas holidays

Kenya Cup heads for the Christmas break with last season runners-up Kabras Sugar maintaining a perfect run maintained by their fifth-in-a-row bonus win after downing Impala at home as defending champions KCB played catch-up despite a bonus win over Homeboyz for the second log position.

The sugar millers went for the half time break with the four try bonus after a 28-0 lead achieved by a fired backline. Philip Wokorach, Logan Basson, Nick Barasa and Brian Tonya managed the bonus at half time off a try each.

Kabras 25-point command in the league is closely followed by defending champions KCB after they managed a bonus point win over Homeboyz at Ruaraka after immediate rival-Impala Saracens unbeaten run met Kabras in Kakamega.

At Ruaraka, KCB held onto a 13-0 half-time lead to a 34-15 win for the log second place with 20 points off four wins and a losing bonus picked from an upsetting 22-27 home loss to Nondescripts during the second round.

Full back Darwin Mukidza starred in the match, scoring opener penalty points, converting four tries including his own try. Fly-half Billy Isabwa and back rowers Andrew Amonde and Peter Waitere scored a try each for the bonus win.

Meanwhile Strathmore Leos will head for the break with tough lessons picked from five losses after falling 22-24 to Blak Blad in a varsity derby. John Mbai charges finished sixth in season 2017/18 and will have to return to the second leg on a strong foot being at the bottom with three losing bonus points, two behind Mean Machine, coincidentally with a single win registered over the Leos.

Kenya Harlequins extended Nondescripts pain, handing the Red Lion their second loss off the season in succession. Quins descended 32-13 on Nondies to return to winning ways coming into the match off a 22-13 loss to KCB in round four at home. Harlequins thus moved to fourth place with 16 points, a point behind neighbours and rivals Impala.

Nondescripts loss leaves them to fall to fifth place tied with sixth placed Nakuru at 15 points. Nakuru maintained position six on the log thanks to a 29-19 bonus win over Mean Machine at Nakuru Athletics club.