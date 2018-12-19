USIU-Africa remain undefeated in KRU championship

Five games played so far in the second tier of the Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) Championship, all teams defeated or drawn but United States International University – Africa (USIU-Africa) Martial who heads to the Christmas break unscathed.

The students have won all the their five matches earning one bonus point in the already very tight and competitive league to head into the new year, leading the 12-teams league with 21 points.

On the other fronts, they are not only merited to lead the log but they are also the high scoring side so far and the second meanest side, having scored 110 points and conceded 52 points.

Western Bulls, who are the only other team in the league that has not tested defeat but rue a frustrated 10-10 draw in week four against Kisumu RFC and sit pretty second on the log with 19 points.

Catholic Monks, Kisii and Kisumu have all lost one match but the latter has a draw against Bulls and come third, fourth and fifth in that order with 18, 17 and 16 points respectively with Kisii being the meanest side so far in the league, having only conceded 51 points.

“It’s a good run, winning four out of five games. I can say there was a lot of improvement game after game and we can only get better. I hope the break won’t affect our momentum this being a festive season,” said Kisii coach Erick Bosire.

Ngong, Masinde Muliro (newcomers), Mombasa RFC and Egerton Wasps breaks for Christmas holiday with similar statistics of two wins and three defeats with 10, nine and eight points in position six, seven, eight and nine respectively.

While Kitale who are also gracing the league for the first time, are 10th, having managed one win and lost four, but coach Ben Amboko is full of confidence that they will not get relegated but will remain in the league come the end of the season and prepare for a promotion push in the following season.

“We are learning on job. We are filling in the gaps. When the season resumes in January, Kitale Rugby Club would be a different team. We are still on course for Kenya Cup 2019-2020,” upbeat coach Ambako promised.

“We started the season with major financial handicap. We have and we’re maneuvering and sweet talking potential sponsors to aid the club do well in the league,” he added.