CBK to put up houses for police officers

Kinyuru Munuhe @kinyurumunuhe

Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) will construct 350 affordable housing units for the police officers attached to the institution at the police training centre in Industrial Area.

The training centre will be shifted to the over 100 acres of land owned by the National Police Service in Ngong.

CBK Governor Patrick Njoroge (pictured) made the pronouncement in a joint media briefing with Interior Cabinet secretary Fred Matiang’i and Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet at the CBK head office in Nairobi.

“We as Central Bank have at least 331 police officers seconded to us from the headquarters and 104 seconded from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations. As you all know, accommodation is a big problem. And therefore we have teamed up with the National Police Service to provide them with suitable accommodation that is appropriate for them while serving at CBK,” Njoroge said.

So far, CBK has allocated Sh200 million for the design works and initial start of the construction. Actual construction works are expected to begin in the next financial year.

Both NPS and CBK working group have come up with a plan of building apartments to accommodate the officers in an Industrial Area-based land owned by the police service. The police school located at the said land is dilapidated.