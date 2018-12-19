Jowie needs further treatment, court told

A key suspect in the murder case of businesswoman Monica Kimani, Joseph Irungu alias Jowie, will suffer a permanent damage on his left hand if he does not get further treatment, the High Court heard yesterday. Kenyatta National Hospital surgeon Benjamin Wabwire said Jowie needs therapy to save his hand.

Dr Wabwire said Jowie suffered from “shock wave” but will not undergo surgery as he has no open or active wound. “The most critical bit about Jowie is that his left upper rib, if he does not get further treatment, may get permanent problems. Like his rejoined stiffening in one position on his left hand,” said the doctor.

The doctor tabled the medical report of Jowie after he urged the court to direct that he be taken to a different hospital or be bailed to allow the family take him to a hospital of their choice.

Through lawyer David Ayuo, Jowie informed High Court Deputy Register Rose Aganya his condition while at Kamiti security Maximum Prison is deteriorating.

Meanwhile, Jowie’s co-accused, Citizen TV journalist Jacque Maribe accused the prosecution of failing to comply with orders issued by the trial judge James Wakiaga to supply her team with all copies of protected witness statements.

She also informed the court that the State has inconvenienced her by failing to release her car, which was impounded on September 22. The matter will be mentioned on February 28.