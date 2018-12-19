MPs to audit EACC value in anti-graft war

Mercy Mwai and Murimi Mutiga @PeopleDailyKe

Members of the National Assembly yesterday vowed to carry out a performance audit of the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) to determine whether the institution adds value to the fight against corruption.

The MPs accused the institution of being the stumbling block in the anti-graft fight. They claimed the agency had failed to carry out its duties including nailing corrupt individuals as it has been taken captive by cartels who were colluding with officials at the institution to block investigations

Speaking during a debate where Twalib Mbarak’s nomination as the secretary and chief executive nominee for EACC was approved, the legislators claimed both the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions and Directorate of Criminal Investigations have performed better in the fight against corruption than EACC.

Leader of Majority Aden Duale and his minority counterpart John Mbadi, MPs William Cheptumon (Baringo North), Junet Mohammed (Minority whip) Chris Wamalwa (Kiminini), Martha Wangari (Gilgil), Otiende Amollo (Rarieda) and Godfrey Osotsi (Nominated)told EACC to put its house in order and ensure it takes part in the fight against corruption.

Duale said there is need for Parliament to set aside time to debate and scrutinise all reports from the commission to determine whether the commission is serving the purpose it was established to execute.

Meanwhile, EACC has arrested five people in connection with loss of Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) pension scheme’s Sh700 million.

Four more suspects who are still at large have been ordered to report to the nearest EACC office. EACC chief executive Halakhe Waqo said suspects purchased some 100 acres for the scheme at an inflated cost of Sh700 million in Kikambala, Kilifi county.