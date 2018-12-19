Over 3,000 head teachers transferred in fresh shuffle

Irene Githinji @gitshee

Close to 3,100 heads of primary and secondary schools have been shuffled in an exercise that is likely to escalate the tense relations between the teachers’ employer and unions.

The deployment, which has already been sanctioned by the Teachers Service Commission (TSC), will be done across the country and affect the 8,000 heads in secondary and 21,000 in primary schools.

The TSC says it has taken into consideration key factors such as the number of years pending retirement and exceptional circumstances such as health, where appropriate documentation is available.

But this has been the bone of contention in the delocalisation of teachers with Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut) and Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers (Kuppet) accusing the TSC of arbitrarily punishing teachers.

In statement yesterday evening, TSC Head of Communications, Kihumba Kamotho said the transfers are primarily intended to achieve quality in teacher distribution for improved learning outcomes in public schools.

He said any issues by individual heads of institution arising from the transfer would be handled by receiving County Directors who have since been advised accordingly.

Kamotho explained the modalities within which the transfers have been undertaken, including retirement of head teachers and principals who attained mandatory age in the last three months hence some positions fell vacant.

As a result, Kamotho said deputy head teachers qualified and with exemplary performance record have since been promoted to headship positions and transferred accordingly.

The move is also in line with the policy on appointment of institutional administrators, where some principals who have served for a long period in the same institution are now being transferred.

To this end, TSC County Directors have since been urged to ensure that handing over will have been concluded by December 28 and a status report submitted to the Director of Staffing by December 31.

The Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut) has been opposed to teacher transfers all year round, terming the move disruptive and wanted TSC to stop it. Mid this year, Knut complained over transfers of more than its 50 officials in counties.

In October, TSC declined to revoke the transfer of 85 head teachers made within the year, on the basis of being elected union officials.

Knut had presented this demand in a consultative meeting with the TSC in Naivasha, held to sort out arising issues and promote harmonious industrial relations between the two institutions.

Knut leadership further demanded that all head teachers holding union positions be exempted from transfers.

But TSC chief executive officer Nancy Macharia said election to any union office could not be used to irregularly amend the contract between employee and employer.

In August, President Uhuru Kenyatta directed the Ministry of Education to review the teacher delocalisation policy.