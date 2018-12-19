Lobby faults Judiciary over MPs perks ruling

George Kebaso @Morarak

A lobby has condemned a High Court ruling quashing the move by the Salaries Remuneration Commission (SRC) to cap salaries of Members of Parliament, their County Assembly counterparts and other state officers.

The National Taxpayers Association (NTA) said yesterday the ruling overshadows the mandate of SRC and is insensitive to the plight of Kenyan taxpayers.

NTA national coordinator Irene Otieno called for transparent analysis to ascertain whether civil servants remuneration and taxes paid by Kenyans are proportional to the demands by the elected leaders.

She said the ruling, if left unchallenged, would give room for increment of salaries and allowances of elected leaders, which translates to a higher tax burden on the taxpayers.

“The ruling will force the government to further burden the taxpayers. In the above circumstances, the best alternative for Kenya is that we respect SRC Constitutional mandate as stipulated in Article 230,” she said during a press conference in Nairobi yesterday.

She urged taxpayers to resist any attempts by the elected leaders and civil servants to increase their salaries. She said the burden on the taxpayers has already been witnessed in the new taxes in the finance bill 2018 such as the presumptive tax, mobile money transfer tax and the bank transfer taxes.

The High Court recently made a ruling that quashed the Gazette Notice 6518 circulated by the SRC to cap the salaries and allowances of Members of Parliament (MPs), Members of County Assemblies (MCAs) and other state officers.

She expressed concern the ruling unacceptably weakens SRC’s commitment to discharge its constitutional mandate.

“This gazette notice, as with many others that the SRC had circulated earlier, was in line with the Commission’s constitutional mandate as stipulated in Article 230 of the Constitution 2010. The constitution mandates the SRC to set and regularly review the remuneration and benefits of all State officers as well as to advise the national and county governments on the remuneration and benefits of all other public officers,” she added.

She said the role of the SRC is most urgent in this time that Kenya grapples with budget deficit, unacceptably high taxation on its citizens and unsustainable wage bill.

“We, the taxpayers, are solidly behind the SRC and register our unwavering support of its key role in safeguarding the spirit of the constitution,” she added.

Otieno said the ruling, left unchallenged, would have adverse consequences on efforts to address the country’s ballooning wage bill, which has grown, to unsustainable levels –accounting for 54 per cent of government revenue – far much higher than the threshold of 35 per cent recommended by the Public Finance Management Act.

“The public wage bill has depicted an average increase of 9 per cent annually over the last five years, whereas in the same period, the national Gross Domestic Product (GDP) has only grown at an average of 5.7 per cent,” she said.

Another far-reaching consequence going by the ruling is affecting the country’s ability to pay her equally ballooning debt. “Debts are the first charge on the consolidated fund, thus this obligation has to be met, followed by salaries and remuneration. The net effect of high salaries and allowances is that the available financial resources for public service delivery and development are grossly reduced,” Otieno noted.

Increasing the Tax Burden to Over-taxed Kenyans, Otieno said is another strategy by the government that is bent on seeking consolation in the technicalities of the law saying rather, that it would be important to respect the spirit and not the letter of the law.

She called on the taxpayers to remain vigilant on public funds and to collaborate with stakeholders to fight for accountability and prudent usage of taxes.

On August this year, the High Court temporarily suspended a Gazette Notice by the SRC that sought to reduce salaries for MPs, MCAs and other civil servants.

While delivering the ruling, Justice George Odunga noted that the notice had been suspended until the matter is heard in Court. He scheduled the hearing for January 29, 2019.

The ruling was issued after the Parliamentary Service Commission (PSC) filed an application seeking orders suspending the July Gazette notice reviewing the remuneration package of legislators.

