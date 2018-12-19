Sleuths say Italian woman kidnappers hiding in Garissa

Murimi Mutiga @murimimutiga

Detectives tracking down Italian aid worker Silvia Romano, who was abducted by gunmen in Malindi last month, say the captors have moved to Garissa county and are planning to cross over to Somalia.

“Our efforts are now concentrated on ensuring they do not cross over to Somalia and that is why additional police have been brought in,” said a police officer who spoke on condition of anonymity.

On Monday, Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet deployed police from specialised units, among them Recce squad, in the area.

Until last week, police believed the kidnappers were hiding in one of the manyattas in Assa village of Garsen area of Tana River county.

Police raided the village on Saturday and arrested about 100 people for allegedly aiding the kidnappers to escape. They were detained at Minjila and Gamba police stations but later released.

“We are surprised how the kidnappers slipped from our hands in Tana Delta. We are still hopeful that we will rescue the woman,” said the police officer. Last week, Coast regional police boss Bernard Lemparmai said police were clossing in on the suspects.