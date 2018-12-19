Businessman loses bid to stop criminal case

City tycoon Mohan Galot has suffered a blow after a court declined to stay a criminal case relating to control of his multi-billion-shilling businesses.

Milimani Chief Magistrate Francis Andayi on Monday ruled the businessman had no orders from superior courts restraining him from proceeding with the trial of the case against him.

Andayi, however, said the other two criminal matters where Mohan is charged alongside his wife Santosh Galot will remain suspended pending the outcome of High Court applications.

Mohan is facing nine counts of making a document without authority, uttering a false document and giving false information to a public officer.

The businessman and his wife had lodged an application through lawyers Tom Ojienda and Kiraithe Wandugi seeking orders to stay their prosecution relating to three criminal case where they face 22 counts of fraud and forgery after the High Court in June last year reinstated the charges.

The then Milimani Chief Magistrate Daniel Ogembo had earlier terminated three cases of forgeries after it found the charges to be defective saying there was no complainant.

The duo were charged afresh with 22 counts of fraud after the High Court overturned the magistrate’s decision.

They wanted the matter stayed on grounds that they are the directors of the of the Galot Group of Companies and there is no way they would be complainants and accused person at the same time.

Mohan and his wife had been charged with forging the companies documents and interfering with the particulars of directors and shareholders of Kings Woolen and Mohan Meakin.