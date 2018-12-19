State appeal on Miguna dispute ‘to get priority’

The appeal by three top security officials challenging their conviction and Sh200,000 fine each over arrest and deportation of controversial political activist Miguna Miguna will be heard on priority basis.

Appellate judges Alnashir Visram, Roselyne Nambuye and Jamila Mohamed yesterday allowed the State to withdraw its application seeking to suspend the punishment imposed on March 29 by High Court judge George Odunga.

The judge cited Interior Cabinet secretary Fred Matiang’i, Inspector-General of Police Joseph Boinnet and Immigration chief Gordon Kihalangwa for disobeying court orders.

He had directed the three State officials to personally pay the fines or the money be deducted from their salaries. Justice Odunga had ordered them to unconditionally release the outspoken activist but he had already been flown out of the country.

Last Friday, High Court judge Chacha Mwita awarded Miguna Sh7 million “for the continued violation of his constitutional rights and freedoms”.