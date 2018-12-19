Clerics to serve 122 years for defilement

Roy Lumbe and Dickens Wasonga @PeopleDailyKe

In a case of shepherds caught munching on their flock, two men of the cloak will serve 122 years collectively for defilement.

In Kisumu, Bishop Joseph Obala will serve 75 years in prison after he was found guilty of defiling minors and infecting one of them with HIV.

Kisumu senior resident magistrate Pauline Mbulika directed the bishop to serve 20 years for each of the three counts of defilement and five years for willfully and deliberately infecting one of the girls with the HIV.

He committed the crime between April and July 2016 in Kachok area of Kisumu. Two of the girls Obala was found guilty of molesting were orphans aged 14 and 15 years, who were living at an orphanage he ran.

And 45-year-old pastor Thomas Musabire was sentenced to serve 52 years for six counts of sexual offences against minors by a Nakuru court.

He was found guilty of promoting child prostitution, child pornography and promoting sexual activities against underage boys last year.

Nakuru Resident Magistrate Eunice Kelly said the evidence adduced proved that the suspect had indeed lured the schoolboys to engage in sexual activities with a mentally-ill woman after encouraging them to watch pornographic materials.

She said it was unfortunate “he took advantage of the minors to satisfy his dark sexual desires”. In mitigation, Musabire said he was a father and sole breadwinner of his family, adding that his wife is unemployed.

The court heard that the accused, who is a boda boda rider and a part-time pastor at a Nakuru church, took advantage of the minors after he was hired by their parents to ferry them to and from school to avoid rapists in the unsafe route.

The acts are said to have been committed over a long period of time, some cases dating back to 2016. The accused is said to have lured the minors to his house with gifts and after watching the pornographic materials, he would order them to practise the sexual acts on a mentally-ill middle-aged woman, who visited the house daily.