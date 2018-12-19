Kibor now divorces third wife after ejecting second

Winstone Chiseremi @Wchiseremi

“Nimefurahi, sababu mimi nimepata shida…huyu mama amepiga mimi…mpaka anachuna mimi hapa, mahali ya kuchuna watoto…” (I am elated because my life with this woman has been hell. She has been beating and even pinching me on the thighs like a child).

That is how prominent Rift Valley farmer Jackson Kibor summarised a marriage, 43 years and eight children later following a second landmark divorce victory in as many years.

“My body had grown really thin, but now that the court has given me the greenlight to part ways with my former wife, I am going to regain weight,” he said after Eldoret Principal Magistrate Naomi Wairimu declared the union between him and Naomi Jeptoo “irretrievably broken” and granted orders for the two to part ways.

The divorce ruling comes in the wake of another judgement last year in which the court allowed him to cut ties with his second wife of 52 years, Josephine.

From a husband of four just five years ago when his first wife succumbed to a short illness, the 85-year-old tycoon now joins the monogamous league, saying he is content with 36-year-old Eunita, who he married in 2012.

Kibor cited cruelty, unruly behaviour and lack of affection among other grounds as reasons for the divorce. He claimed, in court papers, that Jeptoo together with their sons have not only threatened to kill him, but also locked him out of their home in Kebenes village, Soy constituency.

While objecting to the divorce, Jeptoo said the new gate was installed to keep away animals and that Kibor was welcome to their home at any time.

She refuted having denied him the key to the gate and told the court that her husband rarely went to the home in which she lives with their children. She also denied knowledge of any dispute between him and their sons.

“Claims that our sons attempted to kill him cannot be enough grounds for Kibor to seek divorce since the sons are adults who are responsible for their own conduct,” she said. However, the magistrate was unconvinced of the union’s viability.

“By keeping them together in the circumstances, is to play with legal form in a manner that is completely contrary to the needs of real life and such false unity could only serve to further oppress the plaintiff which is not rewarding in a relationship,” ruled Wairimu. Kibor says he intends to go back to court for settlement with both ex-wives as soon as possible.