KQ set to fly to four Caribbean nations

Mercy Mwai @wangumarci

Kenya Airlines can now fly to four Caribbean countries after members of the National Assembly ratified flights to the region.

The legislators unanimously approved bilateral air services agreements between Kenya on the one hand and Jordan, Jamaica, Bahamas and Turkey on the other.

While moving the motion, the chairman of the Transport committee in the National Assembly David Pkosing said the agreements provide for multiple designations of airlines, unlimited number of flight frequencies, uncensored aircraft capacity and liberal route schedule.

“Currently no Kenyan carrier from Jordan operates scheduled air services to and from the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan. Similarly, there is no airline from Jordan operating schedule air services between the two States. The Jordan authorities have on several occasions requested through diplomatic channels for the agreement to be signed,” he said.

Pkosing told the House that air traffic rights shall be subject to approval by the respective country air authorities. He added: “The three agreements are modeled on the International Civil Aviation Organisation template and are aimed at enabling designated airlines of either States to operate scheduled services between their territories without any restrictions”.

Chris Wamalwa (Kiminini), Cecily Mbarire (Nominated), William Chepkut (Ainabkoi) and Jeremiah Kioni (Ndaragwa) supported the agreements saying this will go a long way in opening up Kenyan markets and expend tourism as well as create jobs.

“Our tea is exported to Turkey; this move will not only add value to Kenyan products and expand our markets but will also help us deepen diplomatic relationship between Kenya and the countries,” said Wamalwa.

Under Section 8 of the Treaty Making Act, 2012, the National Assembly is required to approve the ratifications which Article 2(6)of the Constitution provides that “any treaty or convention ratified by Kenya shall form part of the Law of Kenya under the Constitution”.

The bilateral air services agreement between Kenya and Jordan was negotiated and initialed in April 2008 in Amman, Jordan. President Uhuru Kenyatta was in Jordan in April 2015 when he attended a summit on how to combat terrorism and radicalisation.

The agreement between Kenya and Jamaica was negotiated and initialed in November 2014 in Bali, Indonesia while between Kenya and Bahamas, the agreement was negotiated in December 2016 in Nassau, the Bahamas and the agreement has not been operationalised.