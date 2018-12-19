Mobile data uptake set to spur e-commerce industry

Zachary Ochuodho @zachuodho

Mobile data subscription has hit the 99.2 per cent mark and is set to drive the country’s e-commerce industry and demand for Internet services. A robust e-commerce sector will enable buyers to access goods and services from anywhere, anytime and at competitive prices.

To prepare the country for the revolution, the government through the Ministry of ICT has established a multisectoral National Steering Committee on e-commerce, which is expected to establish strategies aimed at driving e-commerce.

“Data/Internet market in the country is expected to grow significantly following the rapid growth in mobile Internet-related services and applications coupled with the increased roll-out of the 4G mobile network,” Communications Authority states in a report released yesterday.

Mobile commerce

The report, which looks at the performance overview and trends of the communications sector indicates that the number of mobile commerce transactions rose to Sh510.1 billion between July and September from Sh527 billion in the previous quarter (April to June).

Value of money sent and withdrawn through mobile platforms hit the Sh2.027 trillion during the period under review compared to Sh1.919 trillion in the previous quarter. The number of transaction rose to 730.11 million from 611.34 million, representing a 19.4 per cent growth.

During the period, Safaricom’s market share for mobile subscriptions dropped by 1.2 percentage points to stand at 64.2 per cent while Airtel increased 0.9 percentage points to post a market share of 22.3 per cent.

Telkom Kenya, Finserve Africa and Mobile Pay recorded market share growth of nine, 4.2 and 0.2 per cent respectively. “Total mobile voice traffic originating from the Safaricom network dropped by 2.4 per cent to record 8.9 billion minutes from 9.1 billion minutes reported last quarter,” the report indicates.

SMS bundles

The decline of Safaricom calling traffic was attributed to the expiry of ‘Tunukiwa Gifting Promotion’ where customers were presented with two options from which to purchase preferred Tunukiwa voice or SMS bundles for self or/and other users.

Airtel reported an increase of 13.8 per cent in local mobile voice traffic during the period under review to post 4.7 billion minutes from 4.2 billion minutes recorded during the preceding quarter.