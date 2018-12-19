Sh335 billion windfall for counties next year

Irene Githinji @gitshee

Commission on Revenue Allocation (CRA) has recommended equitable share to counties for the 2019/20 financial year be increased from Sh314 billion to Sh335 billion to ensure efficient service delivery.

The CRA made the recommendation as it released the new proposed allocation formula, which will be in effect in 2019/2020.

CRA Chairperson, Jane Kiringai, said the new formula is a departure form the previous two formulae with key attention placed on strengthening the link between the Constitutional mandates of counties and devolved monies transferred to them.

Additionally, she said counties will now get an extra Sh20 for every Sh100 they collect as revenue, if Parliament adopts the proposed formula the CRA released yesterday for public participation.

The third basis has redefined some of the county parameters, linked revenue sharing to assigned functions, provided for the unique resource requirement of urban areas and narrowed the overall variation in per capita allocations.

Although CRA used latest available data majorly from the 2009 census, Kiringai explained that population based indicators will have to be updated accordingly once the results for 2019 census are tabulated.

“As a Commission, we seek to incentivise counties to reap the rewards of engaging in sound financial management practices regardless of its budget and population size,” said Kiringai during the launch of new formula in a Nairobi hotel.

The new basis, is to be debated upon by Parliament once both Houses resume sittings in February next year, with Kiringai saying the formula has paid keen attention on prudent public financial management for 47 counties. Critiquing the old formulas, Kiringai said there was no relation between functions assigned to counties and basis revenue was shared.

She also stated that it did not take into account unique needs of urban areas which saw counties like Nairobi not being allocated funds as it should under the second formula, despite its high population.

Revenue collection

Kiringai said the proposed new formula has four main objectives, which the CRA seeks to achieve namely enhancing service, promoting balanced economic growth, promoting counties fiscal performance and rewarding them for optimising revenue collection as well prudent management of financial resources.

The proposed revenue allocation formula has about 11 parameters, with the health sector weighted at 15 per cent meaning every Kenyan without health insurance is assigned an equivalent of Sh970.

Another parameter taken into account is agriculture at 10 per cent while water has been assigned three per cent.“Rural residents are expected to have different demands for county services, particularly with regard to agriculture extension services and food security. Each rural household is assigned an equivalent of Sh5,200,” Kiringai said.

Counties will equally receive funding to cater for urban services assigned a weight of three per cent, occasioned by economic growth of urban centers since the advent of devolution.

Kiringai said the expenditure need for urban services is measured as the urban population in each county. With devolution of early childhood education and technical vocation training, the Commission under the new formula has allocated each Kenyan Sh1,464.

Total funds

County public administration has been assigned a weight of 20 per cent.Kiringai said the expenditure need for this parameter to cover county executives and assemblies is a basic equal share defined as an allocation which equals 1/47th of the total funds to be distributed on this basis.

Consequently, each county is allocated Sh1.4 billion for public administration. At the same time, the CRA has proposed three indicators to proximate expenditure needs to close infrastructure gaps in lagging areas.