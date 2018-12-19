Civil society seeks role in curriculum review

Irene Githinji @gitshee

Elimu Yetu Coalition (EYC) yesterday welcomed extended launch of the Competence-Based Curriculum (CBC) to January, 2020, saying it will provide an even greater opportunity to streamline the process.

EYC national coordinator Joseph Wasikhongo, however, called for incorporation of the civil society, which he said has been left out in as far as the National Steering Committee on curriculum review is concerned.

He further said the reform and implementation should be fully spearheaded by National Steering Committee on curriculum review, whose role is to advise and guide the process.

Consequently, Wasikhongo said the government should adequately resource to ensure it holds regular meeting and functions effectively to see through the process.

“Engagements within the committee should be meaningful with active participation of members. The civil society has, for instance, been left out on communication with regards to meetings of National steering committee. This should be corrected without delay,” Wasikhongo said, in a statement.

Last week, Education Cabinet secretary Amina Mohamed announced CBC national pilot will be extended for one more year to allow alignment in implementation, particularly, intensive in-service teacher training.